The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Thursday. Infielder Austin Dennis has been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Catcher Oscar Campos has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List.

Addition:

INF Austin Dennis transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

C Oscar Campos placed on the 7-Day Injured List

Dennis was selected by the Astros in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Middle Tennessee State University. The native of Rockledge, Florida played in 53 games with the Tri-City ValleyCats following the draft, starting games at second base, third base and all three outfield positions. He finished his first professional season with a .242 batting average, 13 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases.

Dennis will wear #35. The active roster remains at the 25 player limit.

