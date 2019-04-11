Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 12-17

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





April 12 - April 17, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Friday, April 12 - Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 - Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 - Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:07 p.m.

Monday, April 15 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Friday: James Marinan (RHP)

Saturday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Sunday: Jared Solomon (RHP)

Monday: Jacob Heatherly (LHP)

Tuesday: Jhon De Jesus (RHP)

Wednesday: James Marinan (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Lake County will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For both games, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will be on the call with Tom Nichols for the TV broadcast.

For Your Entertainment

Friday, April 12

The first Hometown Heroes spotlight of the 2019 season will recognize Folds of Honor. A former Folds of Honor scholarship recipient will be accepting a donation of $15,000 on behalf of three future Miami Valley recipients during an in-game presentation on the field.

Funk Lab Dance Center will perform on the main plaza before the game.

Oakview Elementary will perform the national anthem and the Stebbins High School ROTC will serve as the Honor Guard.

Saturday, April 13

Bella Rosa Dance Academy will be on the main plaza for a pre-game performance.

The Retirement Village People will perform during inning breaks to entertain fans.

Local scout troops will march in a pre-game parade around the warning track.

The national anthem will be performed by John Hole Elementary, which will be aired live on Dayton's CW.

Sunday, April 14

Flying Ace Express Car Wash will be on the plaza prior to the game, stop by for your chance to win a Dragons foam finger!

The Mini Dugout Dancers are back to entertain fans during inning breaks.

All kids will have the chance to run the bases after Sunday's game.

Parkwood Elementary will perform the national anthem, which will be aired live on Dayton's CW.

Monday, April 15

The Dragons will honor the first Top Teacher award of the season. Denise Kline, from Dixie Elementary in Montgomery County, will honored with an in-game presentation.

The MVP Program is back for the 2019 season and Monday's game will recognize students from Montgomery and Miami County.

The national anthem will be performed by American Heritage Girls Troop #0413.

Tuesday, April 16

The first Community All-Stars presentation will take place Tuesday during the game, honoring YouMedia Springfield, a technology-driven after-school program.

The Dragons MVP Program will continue recognizing 4th and 5th grade students from Montgomery and Warren County in the second MVP night of the season.

Spotlight on Dayton-The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) will perform during select inning breaks for even more fan entertainment.

Monticello Elementary will perform the national anthem.

Wednesday, April 17

The Dragons will recognize the second Top Teacher award of 2019. Lynn Jenkins from Kings Mills Elementary in Warren County will be honored with an in-game presentation.

In the third Dragons MVP night of the year, students from Montgomery and Greene County will be recognized.

The Wright State University Pep band will perform on the plaza before the game.

Winning Wednesday is back! The first thousand fans 18+ will get a free Ohio Lottery instant ticket upon entering the ballpark. Good luck!

Ohio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage, will have an information booth on the main plaza before the game.

The national anthem will be performed by Ethos.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are in the midst of their 20th Anniversary Season having sold out 1,318 consecutive games. Dayton finished the 2018 season having the eighth highest total attendance in all of Minor League Baseball and the highest among non-Triple A level clubs. In total, the Dragons had a total attendance of 550,725 with an average of 7,868 fans per game.

The Dragons have seven players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) along with left-hander Jacob Heatherly (#23) are all expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.