Lugnuts Fall, 7-3, Ending Homestand; Next Up: Lansing Ignite

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - Ulrich Bojarski hit his second home run in as many days, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-3) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (3-5), 7-3, on Thursday afternoon at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts ended their first homestand of the year with a 2-4 record, dropping the final three games of the four-game series with West Michigan.

Next up for Cooley Law School Stadium: a conversion from baseball field to soccer field for Lansing Ignite's home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. Richmond.

2nd-rounder Parker Meadows went 3-for-4 and Nick Ames added two doubles, three walks and two runs scored to bolster the Whitecaps, who scored two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth against Lugnuts starter Josh Hiatt (Loss, 0-1), added three runs in the seventh inning against Juan De Paula and tacked on an insurance tally in the ninth against Mike Pascoe for good measure.

The Lugnuts managed only solo tallies in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings in response. Shortstop Otto Lopez went 2-for-4 with a single, double, run scored, run batted in and his league-leading fifth stolen base of the year; Dom Abbadessa had a triple and an RBI single; and Johnny Aiello went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in defeat.

West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez (Win, 1-1) gave up one run in five innings, striking out five, for the victory. Yaya Chentouf recorded the final six outs, striking out three, for his second save.

The Lugnuts open a six-game road trip on Friday, playing the first of three at South Bend at 7:35 p.m. Right-hander Sean Wymer (1.50 ERA) makes his second start, opposed by Cubs right-hander Eury Ramos (5.79).

The Nuts return to Cooley Law School Stadium on a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday, April 18th: The Purge Night! Sometime during the game, a siren will sound - at which point all food and non-alcoholic beverages are free until the inning comes to an end!

To purchase tickets and live the Lug Life at Cooley Law School Stadium, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

