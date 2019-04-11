Bees Win Series over Snappers in 6-5 Victory

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Michael Stefanic continued to swing a hot bat for the Bees on Thursday, going 2 for 4 with two RBI, and extending his hitting streak to four games.

Leading 3-1 lead, Beloit pitchers walked the bases loaded to open the bottom of the sixth inning, and with a 2-1 count and one out, Bees Catcher Harrison Wenson cleared them. Wenson smashed a double down the left field line, sending Livan Soto, Spencer Griffin and Francisco Del Valle home. Wenson took third on a ground out, then scored on one of the Stefanic singles. The Bees had a 5-3 lead.

Cole Duensing, the eventual winning pitcher, gave up single runs in the seventh and eighth. With the game tied at five in the home half of the eighth, rightfielder Nonie Williams hit one deep in the hole at third and short, and beat the throw for a single. Wenson walked. Williams went to third on a D.C. Arendas flyout. He later scored what turned out to be the winning tally, as Stefanic drove in his second run of the day with a line single to center. Connor Higgins earned a save, throwing 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

