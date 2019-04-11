Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 12-14

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have some business to take care of at Miller Park on Friday night before returning to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to host the Quad Cities River Bandits for two games. Tickets are available for all three games on this two-stadium homestand.

- FRIDAY, APRIL 12 at 7:05pm; Miller Park Game: The Milwaukee Brewers are on the West Coast so the Timber Rattlers will take over Miller Park for a game against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday night. Tickets for the game are available starting at just $10. Purchase your tickets from the Brewers Box Office or at this link and we will see you there!

- SATURDAY, APRIL 13 at 5:05pm; North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: After the game, children 12 and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer as part of a North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX.

- SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 1:05pm; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center; Fundraiser for Pyro; Brewers Sunday with Rasmussen College & STAR 98.5; Rasmussen College Catch on the Field; Tundraland Player Autographs: The left field berm has been set aside as a seating area for fans and their dogs. This is the first of five Bark in the Park games presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center. Please see this release for details on the event and the guidelines to allow your dog to attend the game. Additionally, the Rattlers, Fox Valley Animal Referral Center, and the non-profit Bark N Blue Foundation will be raising funds to cover the vet bills and recovery costs for Pyro, the Green Bay K-9 Officer who was stabbed during an arrest earlier this week. Donations may be made at the left field pet entrance gate on Sunday. Fans may play catch on-field courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game. The players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland.

The Timber Rattlers will be on the road with games against the Beloit Snappers and Clinton LumberKings from April 15 through April 20. There will be no baseball on Easter Sunday, but the ballpark will be busy with the traditional Easter Brunch in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club on April 21. Reservations are required for Brunch, please see this link for details on the event.

The team goes on the road for six games starting on Monday, April 14 and the entire Midwest League will be off on Easter Sunday. The next Timber Rattlers homestand begins on Monday, April 22 with the first game of a three-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Burlington Bees will also be at the ballpark for a four-game series from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.