Chiefs Again Partner with Busey Bank for Teacher of the Year Award

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have partnered with Busey Bank to honor an area teacher as the Central Illinois Teacher of the Year. The award will be presented at Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, May 30 and fans are encouraged to nominate their favorite teacher over the next month.

Fans can nominate an active Central Illinois teacher who has impacted their lives or gone above and beyond for their classroom or school. Email community@chiefsnet.com and tell us in 200 words or less why your nominee deserves to be the Teacher of the Year. Also provide the name of the teacher, their school and the class or grade they teach. Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, May 15.

"Busey is thrilled to partner with the Peoria Chiefs to recognize outstanding teachers in Central Illinois," said Mark Joseph, Commercial Market President of Busey Bank. "The impact teachers have on their students, families, schools and communities is immensewe are proud to help honor a deserving individual in the profession with the Teacher of the Year award."

The Chiefs will select the winner on Friday, May 17 and honor the Teacher of the Year during the 6:35 p.m. game against the Kane County Cougars on Thursday, May 30. The winner will be honored on field with an award, a first pitch and the winner also gets to watch the game from a Dozer Park suite with tickets and food for 15 guests.

"For the past few seasons we have honored teachers at the last home game in May to say thank you for what they do and help kick off their summer," said Jason Mott, Chiefs General Manager. "Last year we started the Teacher of the Year Award with Busey Bank and in 2019 look to take it to the next level. We are very proud to partner again with Busey Bank on another community initiative."

The Chiefs host the Cougars for a 6:35 p.m. contest on May 30 with Teacher Appreciation Night. Starting Monday, April 22, all teachers in Central Illinois can call 309-680-4000 to get one free ticket to the May 30 game and they can purchase additional tickets for a discount of $8.00. In addition to being a Beer & Brat Thirsty Thursday with $2 12 ounce domestic cans and sodas and $4 16 ounce craft drafts, margaritas and brats, there is also a post-game Fireworks show on May 30!

