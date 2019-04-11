Derek Molina and Gabe Snyder join Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Derek Molina and INF Gabe Snyder will join the Kernels from Elizabethton; C David Banuelos has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion; and RHP Tyler Palm has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a lower back strain, both retroactive to April 10th. Jeremy Zoll, Twins Director of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

The Twins selected Molina in the 14th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Merced (CA) College. He made 16 relief appearances for the Kernels last season, posting a 3-0 record, 2.83 ERA and two saves. In 35 IP, he allowed 25 hits and 13 runs (11 earned) with 16 walks and 47 strikeouts.

The Twins selected Snyder in the 21st round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Wright State University. He spent 2018 at Elizabethton where he hit .265 (39-147) with 3 HR and 25 RBI in 48 games.

Banuelos suffered his concussion in the Kernels 9-3 loss to Kane County on Tuesday, April 9th. In four games this year, he's batting .100 (1-10) with an RBI. He was acquired by the Twins in a trade with Seattle in 2017.

Palm has made two relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting an 0-1 record and 1.29 ERA. In 7 IP, he's allowed three hits and three runs (one earned) with three walks and five strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in 2018.

Molina and Snyder are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game against Kane County. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

