TinCaps Game Notes: April 11 vs. Dayton (Game 8)

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-2) v. Dayton Dragons (2-5)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Jhon De Jesus

Thursday, April 11 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, IN) - 7:05 PM (Game 8/140)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps demolished the Dragons, 12-2. Ryan Weathers struck out 8 with 0 walks in 6 innings of 2-run ball. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne tallied 10 hits and took advantage of 9 walks and 2 hit by pitches. Xavier Edwards and Grant Little both tallied 3 hits. Every TinCap reached base at least once.

GREAT START: At 5-2, the TinCaps are tied with the Lake County Captains for the best record in the Midwest League's Eastern Division. This is Fort Wayne's best record through 7 games since 2011, when the 'Caps also started 5-2. The best start in franchise history came in '09 when Fort Wayne began the year 10-0.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017 TinCaps pitcher Pedro Avila has been called up by the Padres to make his big league debut tonight against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. When Avila starts, he'll become the 176th former Fort Wayne player to reach the majors, and the 4th to debut with the Padres this season (joining SS Fernando Tatis Jr., RHP Chris Paddack, and LHP Nick Margevicius). 13 of the 25 Padres on their active roster have appeared in at least 1 game with the TinCaps-6 more are on the Injured List. During Avila's time with the 'Caps, he most famously set the franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 17 at Great Lakes on Aug. 8 that summer. (The previous franchise record was 15, set by LaTroy Hawkins in 1993.) Avila made 14 starts in the Midwest League, going 7-1 with a 3.05 ERA. He had 117 strikeouts in 85.2 IP.

ROSTER MOVES: Earlier today the Padres placed infielder Justin Lopez on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List with right wrist inflammation. Also, lefty reliever Trent Shelton was transferred to Extended Spring Training. Meanwhile, righty reliever Korey Anderson and outfielder/first baseman Michael Curry have been added to the team's roster from Extended. See pages 9 and 4 for more.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps entered today tied for the MWL lead in runs scored (44, 6.29/G)... the 'Caps are 2nd to only the West Division's Peoria for hits with 66... Fort Wayne is hitting .268, also only 2nd to Peoria... On the mound, the TinCaps' 4.11 SO/W ratio is 2nd to just Quad Cities of the West.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Ryan Weathers has a league-best 17 strikeouts... Infielder Xavier Edwards and outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton are tied for the league lead in runs scored (8)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks tied for 2nd in hits (11) with Xavier Edwards and outfielder Grant Little are tied for 6th in hits (10)... Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in doubles (4), while catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 6th in doubles (3)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is tied for 2nd in home runs (2)... Luis Almanzar is 2nd in RBIs with 9... Blake Hunt is tied for 3rd in RBIs (7)... Agustin Ruiz is tied for 7th in RBIs (6)... Agustin Ruiz is tied for 4th in total bases (15)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris and Dwanya Williams-Sutton are tied for 6th in walks (6)... Xavier Edwards, Jawuan Harris, and Grant Little are tied for 2nd in stolen bases (3)... Grant Little is 5th in OBP (.500)... Luis Almanzar is 5th in SLG (.632) and Agustin Ruiz is teid for 7th in SLG (.600)... Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in AVG (.440)... Grant Little is 5th in AVG (.417)... Agustin Ruiz is 9th in OPS (1.044) and Luis Almanzar is 10th in OPS (1.041).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.