Series Finale Washed Out
April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - Thursday night's series finale between the Clinton LumberKings and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to rain. A make up date is yet to be determined but will take place sometime during Clinton's four-game trip to Quad Cities April 25-28.
RAIN OUT POLICY
Fans with seats to Thursday's game may exchange their ticket for any regular season home game during the 2019 season.
The LumberKings will make up the game in Quad Cities during a four-game series April 25-28 in order for the game to count during the first half of the Midwest League season. April's four-game series in Quad Cities will be last meeting between the two teams in the first half.
The LumberKings will now hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins in Beloit with a three-game series on Friday night. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show.
About The LumberKings
The Clinton LumberKings, the only remaining Charter Member of the Midwest League, are preparing for their 64thseason in the league and their first year of affiliation with the Miami Marlins. Since the club's inception in 1937, 281 former Clinton players have gone on to reach the Major Leagues. Advertising and tickets for the 2019 season are available by calling (563)242-0727 or by visiting LumberKings.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Lugnuts Fall, 7-3, Ending Homestand; Next Up: Lansing Ignite - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 11 vs. Dayton (Game 8) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bees Win Series over Snappers in 6-5 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Series Finale Washed Out - Clinton LumberKings
- 'Caps Take Series in Lansing - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Clinton - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Snappers lose 6-5 to Bees Despite 11 Hit Effort - Beloit Snappers
- Derek Molina and Gabe Snyder join Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- INF Austin Dennis transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Again Partner with Busey Bank for Teacher of the Year Award - Peoria Chiefs
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 12-14 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 12-17 - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Take Series Advantage in 4-2 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.