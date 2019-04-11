Series Finale Washed Out

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Thursday night's series finale between the Clinton LumberKings and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to rain. A make up date is yet to be determined but will take place sometime during Clinton's four-game trip to Quad Cities April 25-28.

RAIN OUT POLICY

Fans with seats to Thursday's game may exchange their ticket for any regular season home game during the 2019 season.

The LumberKings will make up the game in Quad Cities during a four-game series April 25-28 in order for the game to count during the first half of the Midwest League season. April's four-game series in Quad Cities will be last meeting between the two teams in the first half.

The LumberKings will now hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins in Beloit with a three-game series on Friday night. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show.

About The LumberKings

The Clinton LumberKings, the only remaining Charter Member of the Midwest League, are preparing for their 64thseason in the league and their first year of affiliation with the Miami Marlins. Since the club's inception in 1937, 281 former Clinton players have gone on to reach the Major Leagues. Advertising and tickets for the 2019 season are available by calling (563)242-0727 or by visiting LumberKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.