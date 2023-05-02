Six-Run Sixth the Difference in 10-4 Loss for Omaha

PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite a brief rally in the seventh inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers could not come back from the Louisville' Bats six-run sixth inning, as the Storm Chasers dopped the series opener Tuesday afternoon, 10-4.

The game looked promising early, as Omaha starting pitcher Max Castillo retired 10 of his first 11 batters and the score was tied at 0-0 after three innings. Louisville struck Castillo for a run in the fourth on an RBI single, added two more in the fifth on a two-run single and used a home run and walk to get him out of the game in the sixth.

Behind Castillo, reliever Evan Sisk was only able to get one out, as he allowed three hits, one walk and a sacrifice fly, while also throwing two wild pitches. Collin Snider was needed to finish off the sixth inning, also allowing a pair of hits to cap a six-run inning for the Bats, at the time putting Louisville ahead 9-0.

Snider allowed another run in the seventh inning, Louisville's 10th of the game, but Omaha could not mount a large enough comeback to get back in the game.

Tyler Gentry put the Storm Chasers on the board in the sixth with an RBI triple, then Jakson Reetz opened the seventh inning with a double on a pop up down the third base lineup. After Reetz, the Chasers drew five straight walks, with the last three to Angelo Castellano, Samad Taylor and Nate Eaton all scoring runs. While Omaha suddenly trailed 10-4 with the bases loaded no outs in the seventh, the club could not score again, stranding the baes loaded, then leaving one on in the eighth and a pair of singles stranded in the ninth.

Omaha hitters combined for six hits and seven walks, while Gentry and Reetz each contributed two hits and Eaton scored a run for the fifth straight game.

After 1.1 innings from Snider, Ryan Weiss offered his best of the season, throwing 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, while striking out three over the final two frames of the game.

Left-hander Austin Cox takes the mound for the Storm Chasers Wednesday, for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch at Werner Park, as Omaha tries to even the series with Louisville.

