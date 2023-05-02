Saints Commit Franchise Record Five Errors, Lose 11-5 to Sounds

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had played well in early morning games this season. Tuesday morning at CHS Field was not one of those days. The Saints committed a franchise record five errors, allowed 10 runs with two outs, and dropped the first game of the series to the Nashville Sounds 11-5 in front of 4,213. The loss drops the Saints to 15-11 on the season.

The Saints struck first in the second as Mark Contreras walloped a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Sounds sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs all with two outs. With one out, Andruw Monasterio blooped a single into center and that was followed by a high infield chopper to third by Monte Harrison for an infield single. With two outs, Cam Devanney lined an RBI single into center and the subsequent fielding error by Andrew Stevenson advanced Harrison to third. Jon Singleton bounced a two-run double down the third base line putting the Sounds up 3-1. Keston Huira then sent a fly ball to right that the wind pushed away from Contreras and fell for an RBI double making it 4-1.

The Sounds added to their lead in the fourth courtesy of two errors on one play. Brian Navarreto led off the inning with a hit by pitch. With one out, Harrison singled to left-center putting runners at the corners. With two outs, Devanney hit a grounder to first that Alex Kirilloff booted and then tried to throw to first that went wide of the pitcher, Dereck Rodríguez, covering as both runners scored making it 6-1.

The Saints got to within three with a pair in the bottom of the inning. With two outs Matt Wallner singled to center. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Michael Helman and Contreras got the Saints to within 6-3. Contreras finished the day 2-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

Huira, however, pushed the lead up to four with a solo homer to left-center in the fifth, his 10th of the season, giving the Sounds a 7-3 lead. It was the only run the Saints allowed with less than two outs.

The first two hitters reached for the Saints in the seventh courtesy of a hit by pitch to Michael Helman and a walk to Contreras. With two outs Tony Wolters made it 7-4 with a line drive single to center.

The Sounds put the game out of reach in the eighth. After the first two hitters reached on a walk and a fielding error by Kirilloff at first, Connor Sadzeck retired the next two hitters. Unfortunately, he couldn't get out of the inning as Blake Perkins drove in a run with a single to right and Devanney hit a three-run homer to right, his second of the season, giving the Sounds an 11-4 lead.

The Saints added their final run in the bottom of the ninth on an Edouard Julien RBI single.

Kyle Farmer, playing in his first Major League rehab game, went 0-3.

The same two teams meet in the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-0, 2.35) to the mound against Sounds LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 0.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, the Bally Live app (free) and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

