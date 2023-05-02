MiLB-Oatly Partnership Announcement

NEW YORK, NY and MALMÖ, Sweden - Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oatmilk company, and Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership across the US and Canada. The partnership launched in select parks Opening Day and is believed to be the first-ever national, plant-based milk and plant-based, non-dairy dessert partnership with a sports league in the US.*

Now proudly serving as "The Official Oatmilk from Sweden That Started Like 35 Years Ago But Is Now All Over America Where It's Promoting Various Kinds of Frozen Dessert Products In One of Those First-Ever Plant-Based Sponsor Deals You Know The Kind We're Talking About of Minor League Baseball," Oatly sets its sights on bringing the plant-based revolution to baseball fans nationwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with MiLB and for Oatly to play a greater role in an American institution like the Minor Leagues," said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. "Our mission at Oatly is to make it easier for people to eat better and live healthier lives without heavily taxing the planet's resources. This sponsorship allows us to amplify that message and introduce our products in communities across the country during fun moments in baseball fans' everyday lives. But don't expect your average static logo in stadium, we're here to play ball. We'll see you in the oatfield!"

In addition to branding and media touchpoints across all 120 stadiums, as part of the partnership, Oatly products will now be served at 50+ MiLB ballparks, enhancing the concessions experience for fans and offering delicious plant-based alternatives to enjoy during gametime. The partnership will also feature gametime product sampling activations, a content series, and more for fans to enjoy all season long.

"From bat dogs to iconic mascots, Minor League Baseball is all about fun, and Oatly is a perfect partner for us with their irreverent and fun brand personality," said Uzma Rawn, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "This partnership enables us to elevate our concession menus in select stadiums with delicious plant-based frozen dessert items, something we know many of our fans are looking for to meet their dietary needs."

Oatly's partnership with MiLB builds upon the Company's existing partnerships in professional baseball, as Oatly products are currently available at Yankee Stadium (New York City), Wrigley Field (Chicago) and Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas). The partnership with MiLB was formed in collaboration with the commercial arm of Diamond Baseball Holdings, whose goal is to create meaningful business partnerships to benefit all MiLB clubs.

Oatly believes great taste is critical to converting dairy users to our oat-based products. The company makes delicious products using a proprietary process that delivers the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's dairy, all while being generally more sustainable. A signature offering at select MiLB stadium concessions will be Oatly's delectable non-dairy frozen dessert bars, available in Vanilla and Chocolate Fudge.

