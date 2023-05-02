SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (9-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-17)

Game 28 | Home Game 10 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (1-1, 5.40) vs RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 4.68)

GASPER IS GOOD- Mickey Gasper had himself a week in Worcester, batting .429 over the last four games. He struck out just twice, along with walking twice. He has recorded at least one hit in his last seven games. He has split time between first base and catcher. Gasper made no errors, completed a double play, and had three assists.

SHUTOUT WOES- With a 5-0 loss to close the series against Worcester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shut out three times this season. The team could not plate a run in a 6-0 loss in St. Paul and a 3-0 loss in Lehigh Valley (7 innings). The RailRiders have not shutout an opponent, but have limited them to one-run in two separate contests including a win on opening night.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders recorded an error in Sunday's contest to total 35 on the season. Elijah Dunham had the longest errorless streak with 18 golden games before is throwing error. The RailRiders have played nine total errorless game last night. Earlier this summer they did have a five-miscue game. Andres Chaparro has eight total. Rochester has made14 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have the fewest with nine miscues.

RORTVEDT RETURNS - For the second time in two seasons, Ben Rortvedt will take on a rehab assignment with the RailRiders. He is recovering from left shoulder aneurysm surgery. Rortvedt has played in 4 games split between Tampa and Somerset, recording four hits and catching one contest. Joined New York in last year's trade with Minnesota. The Yankees received Rortvedt, Josh Donaldson, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

LOSEKE DEALING - Reliever Barrett Loseke has seen success this summer in his first season in Triple-A. He has made seven appearances for the RailRiders, allowing earned runs in just one outing. After getting the most outs in the bullpen last week, he has totaled 10.1 innings for a 2.61 ERA. The righty's longest appearance was 2.2 innings with 30 pitches. Loseke, 26, was drafted in the 17th Round back in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas.

ABS & CHALLENGE ERA- This is the first week that the Automated Ball-Strike and Challenge System at PNC Field. On weekdays, the umpires will be assisted instantaneously from the ABS and Hawk-Eye system. On weekend days the, challenge system will be utilized. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game.

ROSTER MOVES - The Yankees have optioned Franchy Cordero back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ben Rortvedt also is added to the roster on a rehab assignment. New York reinstated Harrison Bader from the 10-Day IL to rejoin the big-league club.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

