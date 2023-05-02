Marlins Send Cueto on Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Cueto is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp in Saturday's 4:05 p.m. ET game at Memphis.

Cueto was placed on the 10-day IL on April 4 with a biceps injury after departing from his Marlins debut on April 3 after just 1.0 inning. He had signed a one-year deal in January with Miami that included a club option for the 2024 season.

A two-time All-Star and member of the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Cueto has gone 143-108 with a 3.46 ERA over 356 MLB appearances, including 354 starts, in a 16-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Royals, Chicago White Sox and Marlins.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Cueto's best season came with Cincinnati in 2014, when he went 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA in a league-leading 243.2 innings. He also led the NL in strikeouts with 242, finishing second in the Cy Young Award balloting to former Jacksonville Sun Clayton Kershaw.

Cueto also placed fourth in the Cy Young Award voting with the Reds in 2012, when he went 19-9 with a 2.78 ERA in 217.0 innings, and sixth in 2016 when he played for the Giants, going 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA.

Cueto joins Marlins teammate Joey Wendle, who began his rehab assignment on April 26, on Jacksonville's active roster. LHP Steven Okert rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp from April 7-21.

