Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 at Scranton-W/B

May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (9-16) vs. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (10-17)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 4.68) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (1-1, 5.40)

WALK-OFF WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings walked off the St. Paul Saints Saturday afternoon, in yet another pitching duel that ended with a C KEVIN PLAWECKI long ball...with the win, Rochester notched their second series win of the year after Sunday's cancelation cut the series short...RHP PAOLO ESPINO logged four innings of two-hit ball in his second start of the year before handing the game over to RHP TOMMY ROMERO and RHP LUIS REYES who surrendered one run on six hits combined over the final five frames...2B DARREN BAKER reached base in all four trips to the plate going 2-for-2 with a double, walk, HBP and a pair of stolen bases...CF DEREK HILL picked up the other multi-hit performance for the Wings, going 2-for-4 on the day...RF NOMAR MAZARA launched his first homer of the year and 1B MATT ADAMS rounded out the extra-base hit performances with his sixth-inning double...RHP JOAN ADON gets the ball for the Wings in their series opener against the RailRiders, making his sixth start of the season.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Dating back to Wednesday 4/26, Rochester starters have worked 19.2 innings allowing just five earned runs on nine hits...over that span, starters have allowed the fewest hits (21) among International League teams and rank second in the strikeout category with 47 strikeouts...their 2.00 ERA (8 ER / 36.0 IP) ranks second lowest in the IL.

FLAME EMOJI: Each Rochester batter had at least one ball hit 95+ MPH in the win Saturday, with four players having multiple hard-hit balls 95+ MPH, totaling 13 hard-hit balls as a squad...

Their 46% Hard-Hit rate was their second-highest of the series, only outdone by their 50% Hard-Hit rate when they hit nine balls 95+ MPH on 4/27.

WALKIN' OFF IN STYLE: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their second-straight win courtesy of C KEVIN PLAWECKI who launched a ninth-inning walk-off homer to give the Wings a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon...this marked the first walk-off home run by a Red Wing since Luis Garcia took Scranton/WB LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. deep on 5/20/2021...

This was Plawecki's first Triple-A homer since 5/23/18 with Las Vegas (NYM).

DARREN RAKER: 2B DARREN BAKER logged his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the year on Saturday, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in the win...

Baker's 32 hits rank eighth among International League hitters, just six shy of the leading Zack Collins (COL).

DON'T BREAK THE SCOREBOARD: Wings RF NOMAR MAZARA launched his first homer in a Red Wing uniform Saturday, as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate...his homer traveled 436 ft., the farthest-hit ball by a Red Wing this season...

Mazara's 436 ft. home run was the fifth longest in Triple-A that day.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL pushed his team-leading hit-streak to six games (since 4/22) Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...the Michigan native has gone 11-for-21 (.524 batting average) over that span.

EXTRA EFFORT: The Wings have logged extra-base hits in a season-long eight-straight games, dating back to 4/21, slashing 18 total extra-base hits over that span...

Brian Daubach's batters have logged at least one double in five-straight, which is the longest such streak this season.

HE'S THAT GUY: RHP CORY ABBOTT was named International League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball for his performance on 4/28...the San Diego native logged 5.2 innings of one-hit ball in his Friday night start, striking out 12 St. Paul batters while taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning...Abbott is the first Wings pitcher to win the award since RHP Cade Cavalli in July (3-9) of 2022...

Abbott recorded 24 swings and misses which was the most across Triple-A that day.

His 12 punch outs were the most for a Rochester pitcher since LHP Lewis Thorpe did it twice in back-to-back starts in 2019.

