Pontoon Brewing Company Partnering with the Gwinnett Stripers for 6-4-3 Pilsner Beer Release

Sandy Springs, Georgia based Pontoon Brewing Company has expanded their footprint to Lawrenceville, Georgia with the release of 6-4-3 Pilsner at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers! They are excited to announce the beer will be on deck starting May 2 for the Stripers' 7:05 p.m. game vs. Charlotte.

The Sandy Springs location opened in December 2017 as the first brewery in Sandy Springs. Since then, their reach has grown into distribution all over the country and Pontoon Brewing is excited to announce their partnership with the Stripers.

The label on each 6-4-3 Pilsner features the otters from Pontoon Brewing's unique branding turning a 6-4-3 double play while clad in Stripers pinstripe home uniforms. The uniform numbers are all relevant to Stripers history, with No. 27 for current Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo, No. 4 honoring Gwinnett career hits leader Sean Kazmar Jr., and No. 18 in reference to 2018, the first year of the Stripers' logos and moniker.

From our VP of Sales, Kris Kelleher: "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Gwinnett Stripers and increase our footprint here in Georgia. With many of us in the company growing up playing or watching baseball, this partnership is like a dream come true! To take this partnership over the top, we collaborated on a Coolray Field exclusive beer called 6-4-3 Pilsner. What better way to tie a baseball organization and local brewery together, right?!"

From Gwinnett Stripers General Manager, Erin McCormick: "This partnership unites two fun-loving brands, the Stripers and Pontoon Brewing. The 6-4-3 Pilsner's bright and playful label evokes the fun of Stripers baseball. Plus, it's the perfect beer to sip while relaxing at Coolray Field on a warm summer day! We're excited for our fans to enjoy this new beer both at the ballpark and across our shared home state of Georgia."

The 6-4-3 Pilsner was brewed with a traditional German-style Pilsner base that has been dry-hopped with Hallertauer Mittelfrueh and Tettnang hops. While the aroma punches through, this beer remains, light, crips and low in bitterness.

