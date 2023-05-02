Redbirds Strike for Three in First to Defeat Jumbo Shrimp
May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shimp on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
The Redbirds offense got going right away, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two out and two on, first baseman Luken Baker roped a double down the left field line to plate a pair. Baker now has a team-high 29 hits and 24 RBI.
To lead off the third inning, left fielder Moises Gomez slapped his second triple of the season. One pitch later, he scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-1. Gomez finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI. Shortstop Masyn Winn finished the night 3-for-5 with a run scored.
Connor Thomas (4-1) won his fourth consecutive start with a 5.2 innings pitched effort in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out five. The bullpen of Ryan Loutos, Jake Walsh and Kodi Whitley (S, 2) combined to close out the game and allowed just one run on one hit.
With the win, Memphis stays a perfect 6-0 in series openers and maintains a one-game lead in the International League West.
The Redbirds (19-9) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, May 23to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 12:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Redbirds Strike for Three in First to Defeat Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-4 in Series Opener in Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Set Gwinnett Record, Walk 16 Times in Rout of Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Offense Too Much for Bisons on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Come To Life In Tides' Win Over Durham - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Rally Back to Outslug Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Top Bulls 12-8 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 10-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Drops Series-Opening Slugfest, 9-7, to Lehigh Valley on Chilly Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Fall in Scranton, 3-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Stop Red Wings, 3-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six-Run Sixth the Difference in 10-4 Loss for Omaha - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Opener Between Indians and Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins Send Cueto on Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Five Bats Record Multiple Hits, Top Omaha 10-4 on Tuesday - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 2, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Commit Franchise Record Five Errors, Lose 11-5 to Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-16) at Toledo Mud Hens (17-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Run Away with Series Opener in St. Paul - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Announce 10 Roster Moves Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Ben Rortvedt joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on MLB rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Iowa at Columbus Postponed Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- MiLB-Oatly Partnership Announcement - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 at Scranton-W/B - Rochester Red Wings
- Pontoon Brewing Company Partnering with the Gwinnett Stripers for 6-4-3 Pilsner Beer Release - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indianapolis Indians Charities Launches SWING, a Signature Charity Event Coming this September to Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.