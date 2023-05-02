Redbirds Strike for Three in First to Defeat Jumbo Shrimp

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shimp on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds offense got going right away, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two out and two on, first baseman Luken Baker roped a double down the left field line to plate a pair. Baker now has a team-high 29 hits and 24 RBI.

To lead off the third inning, left fielder Moises Gomez slapped his second triple of the season. One pitch later, he scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-1. Gomez finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI. Shortstop Masyn Winn finished the night 3-for-5 with a run scored.

Connor Thomas (4-1) won his fourth consecutive start with a 5.2 innings pitched effort in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out five. The bullpen of Ryan Loutos, Jake Walsh and Kodi Whitley (S, 2) combined to close out the game and allowed just one run on one hit.

With the win, Memphis stays a perfect 6-0 in series openers and maintains a one-game lead in the International League West.

The Redbirds (19-9) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, May 23to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 12:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand.

