Five Bats Record Multiple Hits, Top Omaha 10-4 on Tuesday

May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Andrew Abbott continues to impress, striking out eight and earning his first career Triple-A win as the Louisville Bats (10-17) topped the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-16) 10-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

A pitcher's duel to start, neither team was able to get much going offensively. For Louisville, starter Andrew Abbott limited the Storm Chasers, giving up a single hit through the first three innings while striking out five, highlighted by striking out the side in the third.

The Bats got on the board first in the top fourth. Matt McLain got the inning going, drawing a one out walk before stealing second to get himself into scoring position. With two away in the inning, Will Benson stepped to the plate and drove a single into the outfield, scoring McLain from second to give the Bats a 1-0 lead.

Louisville added onto its lead in the following inning. Chuckie Robinson kicked the effort off with a single to center field, followed immediately by a single from Alejo Lopez. In the next at-bat, Michael Siani laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both Robinson and Lopez into scoring position. With two outs in the frame, McLain roped a single through the left side of the infield to score both runs and extend the lead to 3-0.

Abbott (1-0, 1.80) turned in his second start of the season with the Bats, earning his first career Triple-A win. The lefty turned in 5.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits while walking two and striking out eight. Abbott's eight strikeouts set a new game-high for Louisville starters, topping the previous high of seven set by Abbott in his first start last week.

The Bats broke the game open in the sixth. Benson ignited the scoring effort after launching his first home run of the season with Louisville. TJ Hopkins and Jason Vosler followed, drawing back-to-back walks. In the next at-bat, Robinson lined a single into center field to load the bases. After a wild pitch scored Hopkins from third, Lopez notched an RBI single and Siani recorded a sacrifice fly to score two more runs. With two outs in the inning, Elly De La Cruz ripped a double down the left field line to score Lopez. McLain then singled to bring home De La Cruz to cap off the six-run inning, pushing the Louisville lead to 9-0.

Omaha was finally able to scratch a run across in the home half of the inning, but Louisville promptly answered in the following frame to retake a nine-run lead, leading 10-1.

The Storm Chasers did damage in the seventh, scoring three runs on a hit and five walks, cutting into the Louisville lead 10-4 before Bats reliever Silvino Bracho (0-1, 3.48) was able to end the bases loaded threat.

Right-handers Daniel Duarte (0-0, 6.55) and Alan Busenitz (0-0, 0.82) combined to throw the final two innings and secure the 10-4 Bats win.

Louisville and Omaha will continue the six-game series tomorrow afternoon, May 3, with first pitch set for 12:05 pm E.T. Right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1, 4.30) will take the bump for the Bats, facing off against lefty Austin Cox (1-0, 2.21) for the Storm Chasers.

