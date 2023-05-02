Indianapolis Indians Charities Launches SWING, a Signature Charity Event Coming this September to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that premium and VIP tickets are now on sale to SWING, the first signature charity event in the 27-year history of Victory Field. SWING is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, and all proceeds will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities to help fund its 2024 grant recipients and nonprofit partners.

"The Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities are excited for the first edition of SWING this September, a signature charity event that will give guests an experience unlike any other at Victory Field," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "With many local restaurants and bars highlighted, VIP spaces throughout the ballpark and the chance to dance on the field, guests will have a good time for a good cause, raising funds for Indianapolis Indians Charities."

SWING includes the chance for premium guests to walk the red carpet, snap photos at photobooths, participate in a virtual reality home run derby and dance on the field to live music under the stadium lights from 7-11 PM. The event will include upscale ballpark food from dozens of local restaurants along with beverages served at eight different bar locations and samplings on the field. The full menu of current restaurant partners can be found here with additional restaurant partners added in the coming months.

VIP guests receive all premium-level perks plus VIP-only access to the Club in the Elements Financial Club, Secret Speakeasy in the home clubhouse and Jazz Club with a live jazz performance in the batting cages. VIP tickets are limited and include early entry starting at 5:30 PM.

Private hospitality spaces are available on the field and can accommodate up to 10 guests at designated tables. Interested parties are encouraged to email Joel Zawacki at JZawacki@IndyIndians.com . Varying sponsorship opportunities are also available, and many include VIP tickets. Check out SWING sponsorship opportunities here.

Guests are encouraged to travel back in time with their SWING attire to a 1930s vintage chic look, a decade in which tweed caps, newsboys, berets and fedoras matched baseball's popularity in America.

Suits, sport coats, suspenders, jump suits and tailored blouses are all fair game for the affair.

Premium tickets are $250 while VIP tickets are $425. Learn more about where Indianapolis Indians Charities directs funding to nonprofit partners in its 2022 Community Impact Report.

