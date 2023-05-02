Tonight's Game Postponed
May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to wet grounds and low temperatures.
The two teams will play game one of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Huntington Park scheduled for 5:35 PM CT. Tonight's postponed game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM CT.
Saturday's doubleheader will be two, seven-inning games with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.
