Tonight's Game Postponed

May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to wet grounds and low temperatures.

The two teams will play game one of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Huntington Park scheduled for 5:35 PM CT. Tonight's postponed game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM CT.

Saturday's doubleheader will be two, seven-inning games with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.