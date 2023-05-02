Iowa at Columbus Postponed Tuesday
May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's contest between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6. First pitch will be at 5:05pm with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30pm on Saturday.
