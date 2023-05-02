Ben Rortvedt joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on MLB rehab

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred the Major League Rehab Assignment of catcher Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the RailRiders series opener against the Rochester Red Wings tonight. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is slated for 12 games at PNC Field over the next 13 days in their longest homestand of the season to date.

Rortvedt, 25, was placed on New York's 10-day Injured List retroactive to March 27, 2023, while he recovered from left shoulder aneurysm surgery. The Yankees started his rehab window April 21 with Tampa and elevated him to Somerset last week. Through four games at two levels, he had four hits in 12 at bats with a run batted in and a walk.

He was acquired by the Yankees prior to the start of the 2022 season in the deal that also brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to New York from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

Rortvedt is the second player to rehab with the RailRiders this season. Harrison Bader was with the club last week but returned from his rehab assignment today and was activated by the Yankees.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester for six game this week before welcoming Omaha to town next week during this two-week homestand. For tickets or more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

