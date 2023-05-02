Series Opener Between Indians and Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday evening's series opener vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow morning with Game 1 scheduled for 11:05 AM ET. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, with both games set as seven-inning affairs.

The Indians' series finale vs. the Columbus Clippers was also postponed on Sunday and will be made up as a doubleheader when the Clippers return to Victory Field on Wednesday, June 21. Prior to the back-to- back postponements, the Indians emerged victorious in Saturday night's contest, 8-5, thanks to outstanding performances by starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and Josh Palacios.

