Knights Announce 10 Roster Moves Tuesday

May 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced 10 roster moves ahead of the team's opener against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA on Tuesday, May 2.

Infielders Tim Anderson and Hanser Alberto completed their MLB rehab assignments with the Charlotte Knights and were activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Anderson and Alberto each appeared in three games with the Knights during the team's last homestand at Truist Field against the Norfolk Tides. Anderson hit .200 (2-for-10) and Alberto hit .444 (4-for-9).

INF Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Charlotte and is active for tonight's game at Gwinnett. With the Knights this season, Sosa, 23, is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with six runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in nine games. He hit .151 (8-for-53) with one home run and three RBI with the White Sox this season in 16 games. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 10 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization.

OF Oscar Colás was optioned to Charlotte and is active for tonight's game at Gwinnett. Colás, 24, began the season with the White Sox and appeared in 25 games with the club this season. The Cuban native is hitting .211 (16-for-76) with eight runs scored, two doubles, one home run, seven RBI and two stolen bases with Chicago. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Billy Hamilton is back with the Chicago White Sox. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

OF Billy Hamilton had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. In 17 games with Charlotte this year, Hamilton hit .188 (9-for-48) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, two RBI, nine walks and three stolen bases. A non-roster invitee to 2023 White Sox Spring Training, the 32-year-old has 324 stolen bases at the major-league level over parts of 10 seasons (2013-22).

RHP Alex Colomé had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, he went 1-0 with one save and a 2.25 ERA in eight games (8.0 IP). A native of Santo Domingo, DR, Colomé previously pitched in 83 games combined with the White Sox over parts of two seasons (2019-20). In 2019, he went 4-5 with 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 62 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen. In 2020, he went 2-0 with 12 saves and a 0.81 ERA in 21 games.

LHP Sammy Peralta had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. In eight games this season with the Knights, the left-hander has gone 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA (15.1 IP). Peralta earned his first win of the season after he tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen on April 26 against the Norfolk Tides at Truist Field.

RHP Edgar Navarro was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Navarro, 25, was originally signed by the White Sox as a free agent in 2018. This season, the Venezuelan native has posted a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in seven games out of Birmingham's bullpen (9.0 IP).

RHP Alex Mateo was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Mateo, 29, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 10, 2021. A native of Hialeah, FL, Mateo has appeared in nine games this season with the Barons and posted a 2-0 mark with two saves and a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched (17 SO).

RHP Frank German was designated by assignment today by the White Sox. He posted a 0-0 mark with a 7.15 ERA in nine games this season with the Knights (11.1 IP).

This season, a total of 10 players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2) and LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.