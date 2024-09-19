Silvertips Trade Will Jamieson to Seattle for Draft Pick
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially traded forward Will Jamieson to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2025 7th-round pick.
Jamieson, an '06-born winger, was originally acquired from the Spokane Chiefs on Nov. 23, 2023 for a 2027 7th-rounder. He posted two goals and three assists over 24 games played as a Silvertip.
"We're grateful for and appreciate all of Will's efforts with the Silvertips over the past year," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We certainly wish him all the best with Seattle."
