Silvertips Trade Will Jamieson to Seattle for Draft Pick

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially traded forward Will Jamieson to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2025 7th-round pick.

Jamieson, an '06-born winger, was originally acquired from the Spokane Chiefs on Nov. 23, 2023 for a 2027 7th-rounder. He posted two goals and three assists over 24 games played as a Silvertip.

"We're grateful for and appreciate all of Will's efforts with the Silvertips over the past year," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We certainly wish him all the best with Seattle."

