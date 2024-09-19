Giants Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have released their season-opening roster ahead of the White Spot Home Opener on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The club's opening night roster features fifteen forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders. To view the roster please click here.

A total of 17 players played in the WHL full-time for the Giants last season.

# FORWARDS (15) Ht. Wt. SH YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League GP G A PTS

5 Tyus Sparks 5-11 195 R 2008 Meridian, ID Windy City Storm 15U AAA 15U AAA 37 33 20 53

7 Ty Halaburda 5-11 187 R 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 68 21 45 66

8 Aaron Obobaifo 5-10 186 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL 56 6 12 18

11 London Hoilett 6-0 189 R 2005 Winnipeg, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL 64 9 7 16

18 Tyson Zimmer 6-0 192 R 2004 Russell, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL 67 23 22 45

19 Cameron Schmidt 5-7 156 R 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 59 31 27 58

20 Jakob Oreskovic 6-0 175 L 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 41 3 1 4

21 Adam Titlbach 5-9 168 L 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants WHL 66 9 21 30

22 Tyler Thorpe 6-4 215 R 2005 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 51 23 21 44

23 Brett Olson 6-1 185 R 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA AEHL 35 25 35 60

26 Connor Levis 6-1 192 R 2004 Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 65 24 31 55

27 Kyren Gronick 5-10 192 R 2004 Regina, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL 45 10 18 28

28 Torretto Marrelli 5-10 179 L 2007 Devon, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep CSSHL 29 19 27 46

36 Caden Cail 6-1 189 R 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL 27 10 12 22

37 Ethan McEneany 6-1 178 R 2006 Tacoma, WA White Rock Whalers PJHL 6 0 0 0

# DEFENCEMEN (9) Ht. Wt. SH YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League GP G A PTS

2 Colton Alain 6-4 197 R 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 54 0 5 5

4 Ryan Lin 5-11 171 R 2008 Richmond, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL 28 10 22 32

6 Colton Roberts 6-4 200 R 2006 Maple Ridge, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 62 7 20 27

10 Braydon Riggall 6-3 210 L 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA AEHL 37 6 8 14

13 Damian Palmieri 6-1 191 L 2004 Delta, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 10 0 2 2

16 Will Subject 5-11 192 R 2005 Plymouth, MN Vancouver Giants WHL 41 1 2 3

25 Kolby Gapter 6-0 204 R 2006 Arvada, CO SAHA U18 Prep CSSHL 30 4 11 15

44 Marek Howell 6-3 209 L 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants WHL 61 0 12 12

47 Mazden Leslie 6-1 202 R 2005 Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL 67 14 30 44

# GOALTENDERS (2) Ht. Wt. C YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League GP W-L-OT GAA SV%

1 Matthew Hutchison 6-3 189 L 2006 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL 16 3-10-1 4.99 .870

35 Burke Hood 6-3 193 L 2007 Brandon, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA MU18HL 22 21-0-1 1.99 .923

Tickets for Friday's White Spot Home Opener are available. Alternatively, you can get tickets by contacting the LEC Box Office (604.882.8800) or Giants Ticketing Office: 604.4.GIANTS during regular business hours.

Friday's game will be aired on Sportsnet 650 with the pre-game show beginning at 6 p.m. live from the LEC banquet hall.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

