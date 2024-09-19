2024-25 Season Preview - Swift Current Broncos

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Season, the Western Hockey League will be previewing the rosters of our Clubs in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

Fresh off their first-place finish in the WHL's Central Division, the Swift Current Broncos are hoping to find the same success led by the trio of Clarke Caswell, Reid Dyck, and Connor Hvidston.

RETURNING LEADERS

Clarke Caswell

Forward (2006)

23-24 Season (WHL): 68 GP - 26 G - 51 A

Reid Dyck

Goaltender (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 35 GP - 2.70 GAA - .911 SV%

Connor Hvidston

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 53 GP - 27 G - 32 A

KEY ARRIVALS

Sawyer Dingman

Forward (2008)

23-24 Season (CSSHL): 29 GP - 2 G - 16 A

2023 2nd Round Pick - 30th Overall

Eric Johnston

Defenceman (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 67 GP - 5 G - 17 A

Traded from Prince Albert

Jace McFaul

Defenceman (2007)

23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 32 GP - 3 G - 22 A

2022 2nd Round Pick - 26th Overall

KEY DEPARTURES

Conor Geekie

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 55 GP - 43 G - 56 A

Tampa Bay Lightning Organization

Josh Filmon

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 64 GP - 27 G - 40 A

New Jersey Devils Organization

Owen Pickering

Defenceman (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 59 GP - 7 G - 39 A

Pittsburgh Penguins Organization

NOTABLE DRAFT ELIGIBLES

Ty Coupland

Forward (2007)

23-24 Season (WHL): 61 GP - 14 G - 17 A

Peyton Kettles

Defenceman (2007)

23-24 Season (WHL): 61 GP - 2 G - 11 A

Jace McFaul

Defenceman (2007)

23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 32 GP - 3 G - 22 A

BRONCOS BY THE NUMBERS (2023-24)

Team Record: 40-22-4-2 (86 points)

Division Ranking: 1st, Central.

2024 WHL Playoffs: lost Second Round (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Goals For: 286 (5th)

Goals Against: 239 (10th)

PP (Overall): 21.1 (12th)

PK (Overall): 73.3 (18th)

