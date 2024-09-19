2024-25 Season Preview - Swift Current Broncos
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Season, the Western Hockey League will be previewing the rosters of our Clubs in a 22-part, team-by-team series.
Fresh off their first-place finish in the WHL's Central Division, the Swift Current Broncos are hoping to find the same success led by the trio of Clarke Caswell, Reid Dyck, and Connor Hvidston.
RETURNING LEADERS
Clarke Caswell
Forward (2006)
23-24 Season (WHL): 68 GP - 26 G - 51 A
Reid Dyck
Goaltender (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 35 GP - 2.70 GAA - .911 SV%
Connor Hvidston
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 53 GP - 27 G - 32 A
KEY ARRIVALS
Sawyer Dingman
Forward (2008)
23-24 Season (CSSHL): 29 GP - 2 G - 16 A
2023 2nd Round Pick - 30th Overall
Eric Johnston
Defenceman (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 67 GP - 5 G - 17 A
Traded from Prince Albert
Jace McFaul
Defenceman (2007)
23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 32 GP - 3 G - 22 A
2022 2nd Round Pick - 26th Overall
KEY DEPARTURES
Conor Geekie
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 55 GP - 43 G - 56 A
Tampa Bay Lightning Organization
Josh Filmon
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 64 GP - 27 G - 40 A
New Jersey Devils Organization
Owen Pickering
Defenceman (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 59 GP - 7 G - 39 A
Pittsburgh Penguins Organization
NOTABLE DRAFT ELIGIBLES
Ty Coupland
Forward (2007)
23-24 Season (WHL): 61 GP - 14 G - 17 A
Peyton Kettles
Defenceman (2007)
23-24 Season (WHL): 61 GP - 2 G - 11 A
Jace McFaul
Defenceman (2007)
23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 32 GP - 3 G - 22 A
BRONCOS BY THE NUMBERS (2023-24)
Team Record: 40-22-4-2 (86 points)
Division Ranking: 1st, Central.
2024 WHL Playoffs: lost Second Round (Moose Jaw Warriors)
Goals For: 286 (5th)
Goals Against: 239 (10th)
PP (Overall): 21.1 (12th)
PK (Overall): 73.3 (18th)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2024
- 2024-25 Season Preview - Swift Current Broncos - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.