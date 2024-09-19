Rebels Set 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Roster
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have set their opening night roster for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.
The Rebels begin the regular season with 25 players on the roster, including 15 forwards, 7 defencemen, and 3 goaltenders.
FORWARDS
Carson Birnie ('05)
Talon Brigley ('05)
Samuel Drancak ('06)
Matthew Gard ('07)
Beckett Hamilton ('08)
Ollie Josephson ('06)
Jhett Larson ('04)
Kalan Lind ('05)
Kasper Pikkarainen ('06)
Cohen Poulin ('07)
Jeramiah Roberts ('06)
Nolan Schmidt ('08)
Evan Smith ('06)
Steven Steranka ('07)
Trae Wilke ('05)
DEFENCE
Quentin Bourne ('06)
Matteo Fabrizi ('05)
Hunter Mayo ('04)
Jake Missura ('08)
Derek Thurston ('06)
Luke Vlooswyk ('07)
Jace Weir ('04)
GOALTENDERS
Peyton Shore ('08)
Rhett Stoesser ('05)
Chase Wutzke ('06)
The Rebels reassigned two more players prior to setting the opening night roster:
Nickolas Kovich ('08, Forward) -> Richmond Sockeyes (PJHL)
Noah Milford ('08, Forward) -> Calgary IHA U18 Prep (CSSHL)
As of Thursday, the Rebels have four players away at NHL camps - Josephson (Seattle), Lind (Nashville), Pikkarainen (New Jersey), and Wutzke (Minnesota).
The Rebels begin the 2024-45 WHL Regular Season with the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener this Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m. versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by visiting reddeerrebels.com.
