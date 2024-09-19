Blades Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have announced their opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.

The roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defenders, and four goalies. 20-year-old forward Brandon Lisowsky, second-year netminder Evan Gardner, and 2005-born defender Tanner Molendyk are on the roster and currently away at NHL training camps. A former seventh-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Lisowsky is at the club's main camp. Gardner is at his first ever NHL camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets after they selected him in the second round (60th overall) at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Molendyk is at his second Nashville Predators camp, drafted 24th overall in the first round a year prior.

20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann is back for the Blades' opening weekend after attending Utah Hockey Club's rookie camp last week.

