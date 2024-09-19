Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 3 at Red Deer

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs REBELS: Tonight's matchup is the only between the two Central Division rivals during the pre-season. The Tigers posted a regular season record of 4-2-0-0 against the Rebels last season. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers in the season series with 11 points (4G, 8A) in six games. The teams also faced off in the first round of the playoffs with Red Deer coming away with the series in five games.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 2 (Sep 29 2023)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 2 (Dec 27 2023)

Red Deer 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 2 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 5 (Jan 5 2024)

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Jan 19 2024)

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 10 2024)

2023-24 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2

Central - 2nd

East - 4th

Red Deer - 33-26-3-6

Central - 3rd

East - 5th

2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97)

PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)

Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)

Wins - Zach Zahara (16)

Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)

2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Brayden Boehm / Gavin McKenna / Ryder Ritchie / Avery Watson / Oasiz Wiesblatt / Jonas Woo (1)

Assists - Nate Corbet (2)

Points - Nate Corbet / Gavin McKenna / Oasiz Wiesblatt (2)

PIMs - Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Kadon McCann (2)

Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Hayden Harsanyi / Ryder Ritchie / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)

Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)

NHL Rookie Camp Invites:

Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*

Brayden Boehm - Edmonton Oilers

Nate Corbet - Edmonton Oilers

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*

Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*

Bryce Pickford - Colorado Avalanche

Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*

Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights

Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*

Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings

Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals

*Drafted Players

Previous Games

4-1 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen

Next Five Games:

Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)

Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.