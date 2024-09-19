Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 3 at Red Deer
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs REBELS: Tonight's matchup is the only between the two Central Division rivals during the pre-season. The Tigers posted a regular season record of 4-2-0-0 against the Rebels last season. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers in the season series with 11 points (4G, 8A) in six games. The teams also faced off in the first round of the playoffs with Red Deer coming away with the series in five games.
2023-24 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 2 (Sep 29 2023)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 2 (Dec 27 2023)
Red Deer 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 2 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 5 (Jan 5 2024)
Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Jan 19 2024)
Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 10 2024)
2023-24 Standings:
Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2
Central - 2nd
East - 4th
Red Deer - 33-26-3-6
Central - 3rd
East - 5th
2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)
Points - Gavin McKenna (97)
PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)
Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)
Wins - Zach Zahara (16)
Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)
Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)
2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Brayden Boehm / Gavin McKenna / Ryder Ritchie / Avery Watson / Oasiz Wiesblatt / Jonas Woo (1)
Assists - Nate Corbet (2)
Points - Nate Corbet / Gavin McKenna / Oasiz Wiesblatt (2)
PIMs - Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Kadon McCann (2)
Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Hayden Harsanyi / Ryder Ritchie / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)
Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)
NHL Rookie Camp Invites:
Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*
Brayden Boehm - Edmonton Oilers
Nate Corbet - Edmonton Oilers
Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*
Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*
Bryce Pickford - Colorado Avalanche
Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*
Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights
Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*
Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings
Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*
Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals
*Drafted Players
Previous Games
4-1 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes
5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen
Next Five Games:
Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)
Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
