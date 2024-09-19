Oil Kings Sign Lukas Sawchyn

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2007-born forward Lukas Sawchyn to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Sawchyn (5'9'/174lbs), out of Grande Prairie, Alta., was acquired last season in a trade with the SeAttle Thunderbirds where the Oil Kings also acquired Lukas' older brother Gracyn.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the signing of Lukas to our club," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Lukas is a player we scouted significantly for the 2022 US Prospects Draft, and he was an integral part of the trade we made with Seattle in December of 2023. It is very exciting that another elite US player has chosen our organization to further their development both on and off the ice."

Last season, Sawchyn spent the season playing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) as a 16-year-old, finishing with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 60 games, finishing 11th among players of that age in scoring. He also played the most games of any 16-year-old in the league.

"Lukas is a very skilled player who brings a competitive edge to our forward group, and we look forward to him entering our lineup soon," Hill added. "It is a unique opportunity for a player to get to play junior hockey with their brother and we are very excited for Lukas, Gracyn and the entire Sawchyn family."

Originally drafted with the sixth-overall pick by Seattle in the 2022 U.S. Prospects Draft, Sawchyn was selected out of the Shattuck St. Mary's 14U AAA program where had 85 points in 52 games in 2021/2022 before earning 78 points in 57 games while at the 16U AAA level at Shattuck St. Mary's.

Lukas will join the club immediately and is expected to play this weekend.

With the addition of Lukas, the Sawchyn brothers become the third set of brothers to suit up for the Oil Kings, joining Matthew and Tyler Robertson, and Will and Beck Warm. The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

