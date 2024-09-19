Broncos Move 20 Year Old Forward to Hitmen

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos and Calgary Hitmen have made a trade ahead of the WHL Regular Season Opener today as the Broncos traded C Connor Hvidston (Tisdale, SK) to the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for F Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) along with a 2025 second-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, along with a 4th round pick in 2025 (Prince George) and a second round pick in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dale, 19, joins the Broncos after spending last season split with the Vancouver Giants and Hitmen where he suited up in 64 games scoring five goals and eleven assists in 2023-24 season. Dale has played 113 games in his career scoring 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists).

Hvidston played the last three seasons as a Bronco, scoring 61 goals and 95 assists in 170 career games and was drafted by the Broncos in the 7th round, #133rd overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Broncos organization would like to wish Connor all the best in his final season of junior hockey and are proud to welcome Connor Dale to Swift Current.

