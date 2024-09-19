T-Birds Acquire Will Jamieson

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired forward Will Jamieson from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2025 7th round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are very happy to add Will to our group," said General Manager Bil LaForge. "We feel he adds some experience to our lineup. He plays an intelligent game with high compete and character."

In the 2023-24 regular season Jamieson appeared in 33 games, tallying 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

The Thunderbirds begin the 2024-25 Regular Season on the road on Friday, September 21st in Vancouver as they take on the Giants. The T-Bird will host their home opener is Saturday, September 28th against the Wenatchee Wild.

