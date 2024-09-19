Giants Sign 4th Round Pick Hurren to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Defenceman Dylan Hurren

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Defenceman Dylan Hurren(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Dylan Hurren (Maple Ridge, B.C.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 6-foot-0, 170 lb. right-shot defenceman was the Giants fourth-round selection (70th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He is the third member of the 2024 WHL Draft class to sign, after Blake Chorney and Landon Horiachka.

"Dylan is a mobile defenceman who makes strong reads and a good first pass," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We were impressed with his performance at training camp and look forward to watching his game develop further this season and beyond."

Hurren spent last season playing for Delta Hockey Academy's U15 Prep Green squad, where he registered three goals and 22 assists for 25 points in 27 games. His 25 points were the second-most among defencemen on his team, and just outside the top-10 amongst all CSSHL U15 Prep defenders.

This past summer, the 15-year-old was invited to BC Hockey's U16 provincial camp in the hopes of being named to BC's team for the 2024 WHL Cup, which will take place in the fall.

"I'd like to thank my friends, family and coaches for their support through my journey," Hurren said. "As a local boy, putting on the Giants jersey is a dream come true. I'm excited to push my game to the next level with the Giants."

In the 2022-23 season, Hurren recorded 22 points in 25 games (2G-20A) for the U15 Delta varsity team. He will play for Delta's U17 Prep team this upcoming season.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Dylan and his family.

