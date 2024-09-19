Royals Announce Opening Night Roster
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today their opening night roster for the 2024-25 season, where they will host the Tri-City Americans on Friday September 20th at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.
Victoria's opening night roster includes 17 forwards, 8 defencemen and 3 goaltenders.
Forwards
#2 Layne Schofield ('08)
#7 Cole Reschny ('07)
#8 Vaughn Watterodt ('04)
#9 Tanner Scott ('04)
#15 Daniel Morozov ('07)
#16 Wyatt Danyleyko ('07)
#17 Nolan Stewart ('08)
#20 Markus Loponen ('06)*
#21 Simon Pohludka ('06)
#22 Teydon Trembecky ('05)
#25 Reggie Newman ('05)*
#26 Caleb Matthews ('07)
#27 Cruz Waltze ('08)
#28 Logan Pickford ('06)
#29 Deagan McMillan ('05)*
#32 Kash Alger-East ('08)
#34 Escalus Burlock ('06)
Defencemen
#3 Justin Kipkie ('05)*
#4 Seth Fryer ('06)
#5 Kyle Marsden ('06)
#12 Cosmo Wilson ('05)
#14 Jerrett Ross ('07)
#18 Keaton Verhoeff ('08)
#23 Nate Misskey ('05)*
#24 Matthew Keller ('06)
Goaltenders
#31 Ryan Tamelin ('06)
#33 Jayden Kraus ('06)
#35 Spencer Michnik ('06)
* - Away at NHL Camp
See the opening night roster in action on Friday September 20th when the Royals open the regular season at home to the Tri-City. By purchasing tickets to the game, fans will be to win 2 Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert tickets.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.
