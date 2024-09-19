Royals Announce Opening Night Roster

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today their opening night roster for the 2024-25 season, where they will host the Tri-City Americans on Friday September 20th at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Victoria's opening night roster includes 17 forwards, 8 defencemen and 3 goaltenders.

Forwards

#2 Layne Schofield ('08)

#7 Cole Reschny ('07)

#8 Vaughn Watterodt ('04)

#9 Tanner Scott ('04)

#15 Daniel Morozov ('07)

#16 Wyatt Danyleyko ('07)

#17 Nolan Stewart ('08)

#20 Markus Loponen ('06)*

#21 Simon Pohludka ('06)

#22 Teydon Trembecky ('05)

#25 Reggie Newman ('05)*

#26 Caleb Matthews ('07)

#27 Cruz Waltze ('08)

#28 Logan Pickford ('06)

#29 Deagan McMillan ('05)*

#32 Kash Alger-East ('08)

#34 Escalus Burlock ('06)

Defencemen

#3 Justin Kipkie ('05)*

#4 Seth Fryer ('06)

#5 Kyle Marsden ('06)

#12 Cosmo Wilson ('05)

#14 Jerrett Ross ('07)

#18 Keaton Verhoeff ('08)

#23 Nate Misskey ('05)*

#24 Matthew Keller ('06)

Goaltenders

#31 Ryan Tamelin ('06)

#33 Jayden Kraus ('06)

#35 Spencer Michnik ('06)

* - Away at NHL Camp

See the opening night roster in action on Friday September 20th when the Royals open the regular season at home to the Tri-City. By purchasing tickets to the game, fans will be to win 2 Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert tickets.

