Final Pre-Season Home Game for Broncos Hosting Moose Jaw
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current wrap up their home pre-season schedule Friday night as the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors make their way to the innovationPlex.
The Broncos currently sit at 2-1 in the pre-season with their first loss coming Saturday, September 7 against the Prince Albert Raiders. This will be the first game of a home-at-home with the Warriors with tomorrow's game in Moose Jaw concluding the pre-season.
VS WARRIORS: Tonight will be the first of two pre-season meetings between the Broncos and Warriors. The Broncos posted a record of 3-3-0-0 in six meetings against the Warriors during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 2-1-0-0 at home. The two teams will meet eight times during the 2024-2025 regular season.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
October 19//2024 - at Swift Current
November 12//2024 - at Moose Jaw
November 13/2024 - at Swift Current
November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw
December 6//2024 - at Moose Jaw
February 28/2025 - at Swift Current
March 21/2025 - at Swift Current
March 22/2025 - at Moose Jaw
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
November 24//2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)
November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)
January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)
January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)
January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)
February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)
2024 Pre-Season Schedule:
Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre) (8-5 SC)
Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex) (5-2 SC)
Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre) (6-1 PA)
Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)
Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)
2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (3) - Roundeau, Sexsmith
Assists (3) - Mistelbacher
Points (4) - Birnie, Rondeau
PIMS (4) - Burzynski, Dingman
Plus/Minus (2) - Pilsner
Wins (1) - Dyck, Tyssen
Shutouts (0) - N/A
Save % (.947) - Dyck
Goals Against Average (2.00) - Dyck
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (43) - Conor Geekie
Assists (56) - Conor Geekie
Points (99) - Conor Geekie
PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary
Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie
Wins (25) - Reid Dyck
Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck
Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck
