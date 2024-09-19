Hitmen Acquire Connor Hvidston from Swift Current Broncos
September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired 20 year-old forward Connor Hvidston from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for forward Connor Dale, a second-round and fourth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Connor Hvidston was drafted by the Swift Current Broncos in the seventh round (133rd overall) in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. Hvidston played his last three seasons with Swift Current appearing 170 career games registering 156 points (62g, 95a).
"We are excited to welcome Connor to our group as an experienced and impactful offensive player in our league" said General Manager Garry Davidson. "He fills an open 20-year old spot in our lineup and we expect him to be a leader in our forward group."
Career highlights include being drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round (139th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft and representing Canada at the 2022 U18 World Junior Championships. Most recently, the forward attended the Boston Bruins NHL Rookie Camp.
CONNOR HVIDSTON - FORWARD
HOMETOWN: Tisdale, SK DOB: September 11, 2004
HEIGHT: 6'3 WEIGHT: 185lbs
SHOOTS: Left
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2023-24 Swift Current Broncos WHL 53 27 32 59 20
2022-23 Swift Current Broncos WHL 59 21 44 65 34
2021-22 Swift Current Broncos WHL 58 13 19 32 14
The Calgary Hitmen open the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday September 28th in Edmonton before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener on Sunday, September 29th. Game time is at 2:00 p.m.
