Access to Broadcast 10 Pats Home Games this Season

September 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, SK - Get your popcorn, it's time to drop the puck on the 107th season of Regina Pats Hockey and Access Communications (Access) will be there broadcasting 10 regular season home games, in partnership with the Western Hockey League (WHL).

"With AccessNow, watching the hockey stars of tomorrow, today, is easier than ever," said Carmela Haines, President and CEO of Access. "We're honoured to be able to bring Regina Pats hockey to our viewers. Thank you to our title sponsor Thyssen Mining for supporting the hockey broadcasts. Go Pats Go!"

Access kicks off its broadcast schedule when the Pats host last year's WHL Champions the Moose Jaw Warriors in a Sunday afternoon matinee affair on September 29 at 2 p.m. The broadcast schedule wraps up on Tuesday, March 18, when the Pats host the Swift Current Broncos.

"We're excited to partner up once again with Access Communications to bring Pats hockey to fans in Regina and surrounding areas" said Gordon Pritchard, CEO of the Regina Pats. "Access has been a key partner of the Pats for over a decade now and not only have we expanded the accessibility of the Pats through the Access Broadcasts and Pats TV on AccessNow, we've also come together on important community initiatives over the years supporting our community and look forward to continuing that again this year."

Be sure to get the AccessNow TV App. It's available for anyone to download and register. With the app enjoy our schedule of Regina Pats games or any AccessNow content from the convenience of a mobile device, tablet, or smart TV. It's a great opportunity to see what Access has to offer. Never miss a moment of the action, and everything local that matters to you, whether at home or on the go.

We've got a special treat for our first game of the season. It will also be live on the AccessNow TV YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/@AccessNowTV. People are encouraged to subscribe to the channel and click the notification bell to know when we go live on September 29.

The Access broadcast team will feature various combinations of play-by-play and colour commentary with Michael Ball, Ryan McNally, and Matt Young. Our pregame show begins five minutes before the puck drops.

"The WHL is pleased to extend our cable broadcast partnership with Access Communications for the 2024-25 WHL season," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "WHL fans in Saskatchewan have come to appreciate comprehensive coverage of the Regina Pats, thanks to the efforts of the Access Communications team, and we're pleased that will continue this season."

