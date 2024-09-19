Seven Oil Kings Headed to NHL Camps

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will see seven of their players attending NHL camps this week.

2005-born forward Gracyn Sawchyn, 2006-born forward Adam Jecho, 2006-born defenceman Parker Alcos, 2005-born forward Miroslav Holinka, 2004-born goalie Kolby Hay, 2006-defenceman Rhys Pederson and 2004-born forward Marshall Finnie will all head to rookie camps across Canada and the U.S.

Sawchyn is headed to Florida Panthers rookie camp. The Grande Prairie, Alta. product was taken in the second round of the NHL Draft in 2023 by the Panthers, 63rd overall. Sawchyn was acquired by the Oil Kings in December of 2023 in a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds, and in 37 games with Edmonton, Sawchyn scored 13 goals and added 30 assists for 43 points.

Jecho is heading to his first rookie camp with the St. Louis Blues organization after being a third-round pick of the Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft, 95th overall. As a rookie in 2023/2024, Jecho scored 23 goals and added 24 assists for 47 points, his 23 goals were tied for second on the Oil Kings last season. The Zlin, Czechia product was the third-overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Holinka will join the Toronto Maple Leafs at rookie camp after he was a a fifth-round pick of the Leafs this summer at the NHL Draft. Holinka was also a first-round selection of the Oil Kings, 14th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The Zlin, Czechia product had 44 points in 45 games between the HC OCelari Trinec U20 and Senior team last season.

Holinka and Jecho were both recently spending time with the Czechia U20 roster at various tournaments in Europe.

Finnie will join Holinka at Maple Leafs Rookie Camp as Free Agent Invite. The Lethbridge, Alta. product was also at Development Camp with the Leafs this summer after he scored 21 goals last season for the Oil Kings. He also added 20 assists for 41 points in 67 games.

Alcos will also get his first taste of and NHL Rookie Camp as he will join the Vancouver Canucks in Pentiction, B.C. for the Young Stars Classic. Alcos was taken in the sixth-round of the NHL Draft this summer. Last season, Alcos had a goal and 14 assists for 15 points in 67 games for the Oil Kings.

Hay will head to Los Angeles Kings rookie camp as a Free Agent Invite after he attended Development Camp with the Kings this summer. Hay set a career-best in wins (22) last season in 48 games and had a 3.75 goals-against-average, and a .889 save percentage with one shutout.

Pederson will join Alcos in Penticton for the Young Stars showcase, but he will dawn Edmonton Oilers colours as a Camp Invite for Rookie Camp. In 50 games last season, Pederson had two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

The Oil Kings are back in pre-season action on Saturday in Morinville when they take on the Red Deer Rebels.

