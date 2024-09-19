Kovecevic Gains Valuable Experience at Avalanche Camp

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Rilen Kovacevic returned to the Moose Jaw Warriors this week just in time for the start of the 2024-25 Western Hockey League regular season.

The 20-year-old forward is coming back with some valuable experience after taking part in the Colorado Avalanche's Rookie Camp last week.

"It takes a lot out of you, it's go, go, go, but it's really good to go to something like that and get back into game shape and be back here for the start of the season," Kovacevic said.

Kovacevic had the opportunity to attend the Avalanche's Development Camp over the summer and the NHL team brought him back for another look at Rookie Camp last week.

"They're same in the sense that you're working every day, but Development Camp in the summer, you're more as an individual and working on your own skillset, but then you get into Training Camp with the team and you're working towards a team goal while trying to show what you can do individually," he said.

As part of Rookie Camp, Kovacevic and the Avalanche travelled to Los Angeles to take part in the Rookie Face-Off Tournament hosted by the Kings.

Kovacevic had the opportunity to square off with some familiar faces at the tournament, going up against Vojtech Port and the Anaheim Ducks in their opening game last Friday and then Jagger Firkus and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

"It was cool to see those guys outside of the Moose Jaw Warriors, but Firk was doing his thing over there and Ports will be back soon, so it was good to see those guys," he said.

Coming out of the camp, Kovacevic said he feels like his game fits well in the pro game.

"It's a lot of the harder stuff," he said. "I think I really need to develop my skills, my one-on-one touch, my ability to score and get the puck off quicker in certain areas."

Now back with the Warriors for his final season in the WHL, Kovacevic said he wasn't be leaned on in all situations this season.

"I want to be a 200-foot player, I want to be a leader, I want to be able to do everything that Mark [O'Leary] asks me for and all the boys ask me for," he said.

"I just want to be a good person, a good leader in the room, treat these guys with the utmost respect that are coming up onto our team and I want to help them for the future."

Kovacevic and the Warriors will open the regular season on Friday night in Brandon. Moose Jaw will host the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night for the 2024 Home Opener when the WHL Championship Banner will head to the rafters at the Hangar.

