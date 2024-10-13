Silver Knights Edge Stars to Split Weekend Series

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander )

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 5-4 loss Saturday against the Henderson Silver Knights to wrap up opening weekend at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Despite outshooting the Silver Knights by twenty, the Stars weren't able to complete the weekend sweep following Friday's 4-3 win.

The scoring came early as Robert Hagg got the Silver Knights on the board with a tap-in power play goal 2:49 into the game. Christian Kyrou tied things up for Texas when he fired a shot from the top of the circles at the midway point of the first period. The tie score did not last long as Henderson's Christoffer Sedoff fired a shot through a flurry of bodies in front of Remi Poirier. 35 seconds later Justin Hryckowian buried a rebound to even the game at 2-2 heading into the intermission.

Henderson tallied three goals in the second period to gain control. Two of Henderson's goals came from Tanner Laczynski, who opened the period with a goal 48 seconds in. Matyas Sapovaliv gave the visitors their first two-goal cushion when he scored less than two minutes later to make it 4-2. Kyle McDonald provided the Stars a power play to cut the deficit to one when Kole Lind found him on a cross-crease pass. Laczynski's second tally put the Silver Knights up by two entering the third.

The Stars recorded 22 of their 47 shots on goal in the third period and Lind scored the lone goal at the 9:28 mark to give the Stars a chance at completing the comeback. Lindbom made 43 saves in the game, including 21 down the stretch to secure the 5-4 result for Henderson.

The Stars will look to rebound in one week when they travel to face the Tucson Roadrunners next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CT and Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT from Tucson Arena.

