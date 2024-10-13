Checkers Shut out Bridgeport Islanders 3-0
October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Checkers won with a shutout by Ken Appleby as Aidan McDonough scored early in the second period and Rasmus Asplund rounded it out in the third with a powerplay and open net goal.
HOW IT HAPPENED
-It was a slow start in the first 20 minutes as the game remained scoreless going into the second, even with each team getting a power-play opportunity.
-McDonough kept his hot start to the season going when he opened the scoring early in the second period just one second after time expired on the Checkers' power play.
-In the third, Rasmus Asplund scored a power-play goal to make it a two-goal lead. Shortly following, Asplund scored an empty-net, short-handed goal to push Charlotte's lead even further.
-That was enough for the Checkers as they locked up the Islanders across regulation, with Appleby earning a hard-fought shutout between the pipes.
NOTES
The Checkers killed seven power plays, one with a short-handed, empty-net goal, and scored on one out of their six power-play opportunities ... Charlotte out-shot Bridgeport 38-21 ... This was Appleby's eighth AHL shutout ... Appleby spent the last three seasons with Bridgeport ... The Checkers have killed 12 of 13 penalties to start the season ... The Checkers are 2-0-0-0 to start the season for the second time in the last three seasons ... Making their Checkers debut was forward Matt Luff and goaltender Ken Appleby... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, Zac Dalpe, Riley Hughes, Jamie Armstrong and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Trevor Carrick; and goaltender Chris Driedger.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024
- Canucks Fall to the Wranglers 4-3 in a Shootout Loss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Appleby Outduels Skarek in Shutout Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Forced to Settle for Weekend Split - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Shut out Bridgeport Islanders 3-0 - Charlotte Checkers
- McDonough's Hat Trick Powers Checkers' Season-Opening Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Top Reign, 5-0 - Ontario Reign
- Askarov Blanks Reign 5-0 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Edge Stars to Split Weekend Series - Texas Stars
- Griffins Drop Road Opener 4-1 at Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laczynski, Lindbom Power Silver Knights to 5-4 Victory Over Stars in First Win of the Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Specialty Teams Propel Roadrunners To 4-2 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Split Opening Series After 4-2 Victory Over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Commesso, Balanced Offense Lead Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.