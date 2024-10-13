Checkers Shut out Bridgeport Islanders 3-0

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Checkers won with a shutout by Ken Appleby as Aidan McDonough scored early in the second period and Rasmus Asplund rounded it out in the third with a powerplay and open net goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-It was a slow start in the first 20 minutes as the game remained scoreless going into the second, even with each team getting a power-play opportunity.

-McDonough kept his hot start to the season going when he opened the scoring early in the second period just one second after time expired on the Checkers' power play.

-In the third, Rasmus Asplund scored a power-play goal to make it a two-goal lead. Shortly following, Asplund scored an empty-net, short-handed goal to push Charlotte's lead even further.

-That was enough for the Checkers as they locked up the Islanders across regulation, with Appleby earning a hard-fought shutout between the pipes.

NOTES

The Checkers killed seven power plays, one with a short-handed, empty-net goal, and scored on one out of their six power-play opportunities ... Charlotte out-shot Bridgeport 38-21 ... This was Appleby's eighth AHL shutout ... Appleby spent the last three seasons with Bridgeport ... The Checkers have killed 12 of 13 penalties to start the season ... The Checkers are 2-0-0-0 to start the season for the second time in the last three seasons ... Making their Checkers debut was forward Matt Luff and goaltender Ken Appleby... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, Zac Dalpe, Riley Hughes, Jamie Armstrong and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Trevor Carrick; and goaltender Chris Driedger.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.