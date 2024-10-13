Gulls Fall at Toronto to Cap Opening Weekend

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls wrapped up their season-opening back-to-back with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Mariles Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Tyson Hinds netted his first goal of the season to open the scoring.

Jansen Harkins picked up an assist to give him points in back-to-back games to open the year (1-1=2).

Sam Colangelo also earned an assist to give him helpers in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

Calle Clang stopped 23-of-26 shots in his first start of the season.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, Oct. 18 (4 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On tonight's loss to Toronto

We know we can do better. We know we can play good hockey. We've shown it too, today. So, we had a lot of chances. And I think sort of discipline was kind of hard for us tonight. PK too. Bad timing penalties, but I feel like overall, we had good chances, and we're right there a lot of times. A couple close calls, traffic in front of the net. We just needed a good bounce. And unfortunately, tonight we didn't really have it.

On his first goal of the season

It's a good play by the forwards. When we see an important opportunity to jump in there, we always try to do it as d-men. And it's nice passes, nice play, and I feel like it was a good breakout overall, and it was a nice play from the guys.

On Friday night's home opener vs. Coachella Valley

It's going to be fun, but we're going to be ready. Have a better PK and be more disciplined. Bad penalties turned out to cost us a lot tonight. But we saw some good things and hopefully, we keep pounding and hopefully we'll get a couple goals and some good bounces for us next game.

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On tonight's loss to Toronto

I think it was a better overall team game for us. We generated a little bit more offense, although it didn't show up on the score sheet. Both games, liked our pushback right down to the final minutes. You look at yesterday, it's an unfortunate incident rate with two minutes left in the game, and then today's, it's an even game all the way through, and we got to find ways to score some more goals.

On team chemistry at the beginning of the year

It could be that. Sometimes it's hard to explain those things. There were pucks, like laying on the goal line early in the game today, and we're hacking and whacking and they don't go in. I don't really know what the explanation is for that. Our thought today was keep things a little bit more direct offensively. It's cliche, but pucks and bodies to the net, that's what gets it done early, especially when you're getting through new line mates and new system play and new teammates. It's like, keep it simple, put pucks to the net, and then as that confidence grows, things start to open up.

On Tyson Hinds

It's more confidence, for sure. I mean, you see [him] today jumped up in the rush, like you said, two or three different times to help provide some offense, five-on-five. And that's a big part of the game. If your defensemen are up in the rush, contributing, and it's not just your forwards and having those four-man attacks, you can see how dangerous it is. You start adding those layers on top, there's no question our guys are going to start scoring soon. And then, you start putting that all together, and it's going to be a fun product on the ice.

On Friday night's home opener vs. Coachella Valley

I know I'm already excited. We're sitting here, we come up empty-handed after two games, two close calls, and can tell you that Friday, we'll be ready to go, and we'll be looking to get our first two points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.