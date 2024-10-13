T-Birds Forced to Settle for Weekend Split

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds look for a score against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds look for a score against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-1-0-0) could not get their offensive rhythm going on Sunday afternoon and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-1-0-0) at the MassMutual Center.

The visiting Penguins came out with a purpose less than 24 hours after dropping a 7-6 barnburner to Charlotte in their home opener. In outshooting the T-Birds 8-0 in the opening nine minutes, they also chipped in the first goal of the contest at the 5:00 mark when defenseman Nate Clurman was gifted with an open net after a Jimmy Huntington shot ricocheted off the end boards and back in front of Colten Ellis' net.

The T-Birds responded with much better pressure in the back half of the period, but rookie Penguins netminder Sergei Murashov made all 12 saves he needed to make in his first AHL period of play.

It was a similar story in the second, as the Penguins went right to work in the offensive end, causing chaos around the Springfield net. Sam Poulin eventually extended the lead as he received a centering pass from Emil Bemstrom and elevated it over the blocker of Ellis to make it 2-0 at 3:21 of the period.

Just 2:05 later, Avery Hayes added his second goal in as many games, arriving at the far post to chip a rebound into the top shelf after an initial bid by Joona Koppanen. The lead ballooned to 3-0 for the visitors.

MacKenzie MacEachern finally got Springfield on the board at 12:00, thanks to a fortuitous bounce off the end boards from a Hunter Skinner shot attempt. Corey Schueneman also picked up an assist on the play, his first point as a Thunderbird.

The T-Birds never could get back in rhythm, though, as they mustered a scarce amount of scoring chances in the final period. Boris Katchouk put the game away with a power play goal at 15:47 of the third to close out the scoring, and Murashov picked up his first AHL win with 27 saves.

The T-Birds take to the road for the first time this season on Friday night as they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.