Iowa Falls 3-2 to Manitoba on Shaw's Late Winner

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild rallied to tie Sunday afternoon's game against the Manitoba Moose in the third period, but Mason Shaw scored late to lift the Moose to a 3-2 win. Bradley Marek scored twice for the Wild in defeat.

Dominic Toninato finished off a back door pass from Brad Lambert on a 2-on-1 at 4:59 of the first period to open the scoring for Manitoba.

Marek tied the contest with 8:01 remaining in the opening frame. After Sammy Walker jammed a loose puck in front, Daemon Hunt found Marek at the top of the left circle for a wrister past the blocker of Domenic Divincentiis (37 saves).

Iowa outshot Manitoba 17-7 in the first 20 minutes.

The Wild and Moose played a scoreless middle frame in which Iowa outshot Manitoba 16-8.

Manitoba struck first at 6:02 of the third when Danny Zhilkin streaked down the right wing and slipped a shot through William Rousseau (19 saves).

Marek tied the game again just 44 seconds later when he slammed a centering feed from Adam Raska past the left pad of Divincentiis. Ryan Sandelin also earned an assist on Marek's goal.

Shaw received a pass from Toninato at the top of the crease and tucked the game-winner home with 4:45 to play.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 39-22. The Wild went 0-for-5 with the man advantage and held the Moose scoreless on three power play opportunities.

The Wild travel to face the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitwww.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 ortickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.