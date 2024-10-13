Specialty Teams Propel Roadrunners To 4-2 Win Over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson went 3-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, as the Roadrunners earned a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Tucson forward Aku Raty led the way with a pair of goals, while Jaxson Stauber stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced to snag the victory in net. Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald notched a goal and an assist in the losing effort, giving him two goals and two assists through the first two games of the season.

An early power play would allow Tucson to claim the game's first goal, as forward Ben McCartney steered the puck past Eagles goalie Kevin Mandolese from the top of the crease, putting the Roadrunners on top 1-0 just 2:33 into the contest.

Colorado would earn a power play of its own and they would respond when forward Jason Polin blasted home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, leveling the score at 1-1 with 15:24 remaining in the first period.

Still deadlocked 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Tucson would strike again on the man-advantage. Milos Kelemen set up behind the net before centering the puck to the low slot, where Raty would belt it past Mandolese. The tally was Raty's first of the season and gave the Roadrunners a 2-1 edge at the 1:17 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would go on to earn three power-play opportunities of their own in the second stanza but would be held off the scoresheet and Colorado would head to the second intermission still trailing, 2-1.

For a third-consecutive period Tucson would find the net early, as forward Andrew Agozzino sliced between the circles before fielding a pass and lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal would extend the Roadrunners lead to 3-1 just 2:31 into the final frame.

The Eagles would generate an answer only 2:23 later when MacDonald grabbed a cross-slot pass in the right-wing circle before burying a one-timer to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Tucson would jump back up by a pair when a power play set up Ratu two convert a one-timer in the low slot, putting Colorado in a 4-2 hole with 10:50 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would fire 20 shots on goal in the third period, but would not be able to draw any closer, falling by a final score of 4-2. Colorado outshot the Roadrunners by a final count of 35-24. Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 24 shots.

