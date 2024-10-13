Appleby Outduels Skarek in Shutout Loss
October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jakub Skarek was terrific and stopped 35 of 37 shots on Sunday afternoon, but former teammate Ken Appleby turned aside all 21 he faced as the Bridgeport Islanders (0-2-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (2-0-0-0) at Total Mortgage Arena.
It was Appleby's eighth career AHL shutout. Aidan McDonough and Rasmus Asplund (two) had the goals for Charlotte.
Despite both teams receiving a man advantage in the first period, neither capitalized and took a scoreless deadlock into the second. Skarek stopped all eleven shots he faced, while Appleby blocked four.
Charlotte broke through early in the second period and never looked back. At the 3:28 mark, McDonough went to the net and sent a rebound home for his fourth goal of the weekend. He recorded a hat trick in his Checkers debut on Saturday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Asplund added insurance with two goals in the third period to solidify their second win to begin the season. At 17:39, he extended Charlotte's lead with a five-on-three, power-goal goal from Matt Luff and Ryan McAllister. Asplund tacked on an empty-net tally in the final eight seconds.
The Islanders went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, but 0-for-7 on the power play.
