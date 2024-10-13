Helenius Scores Late to Lift Reign

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Samuel Helenius scored late in the third period to tie the game and then won it with a second goal in the final minute, giving the Ontario Reign (1-1-0-0) a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena.

Pheonix Copley, who played in his first game since suffering an injury last December, secured the win for Ontario with 19 saves in his return. The Reign also got a goal and an assist from both Tyler Madden and Martin Chromiak in the victory, the team's first of 2024-25.

Down by a 3-2 score for over 35 minutes, Ontario had its net empty with 1:15 remaining in the third period when Glenn Gawdin slid a pass to Helenius on the inside of the right circle. The big center blasted the puck past goaltender Georgi Romanov for his first goal of the season to even things up at 3-3.

Then 41 seconds later, it was Jeff Malott who backhanded the puck to Helenius in a similar position on the ice for the winning tally with just 34 seconds left.

Copley denied multiple opportunities for the Barracuda in the closing seconds to preserve the newfound lead and earn his first AHL victory since Nov. 23, 2022.

Madden opened the scoring for Ontario 1:33 into the first period to give the Reign an initial lead after they had been blanked the day before on opening night. The first goal of the season for Ontario came off a lively bounce off the end boards and had assists to both Chromiak and Jakub Dvorak, who recorded his first point in his AHL debut and first professional game in North America.

San Jose evened things up at 1-1 on a goal by Tristen Robins at 4:24 and eventually took their first lead of the day later in the first at 11:04 on a Collin Graf tally.

Filip Bystedt extended the Barracuda advantage to 3-1 at 1:50 of the second period, but Chromiak responded for Ontario just 22 seconds later with his first goal of the year at 2:12, which had a single assist credited to Madden.

The game remained 3-2 all the way until Helenius' heroics late in the third period. Despite no changes on the scoreboard, it wasn't for lack of effort by the Reign, who piled up 39 total shots on Romanov with 16 coming in the third period alone.

Ontario secured the comeback win despite no help from its power play, which came up empty on six opportunities in the game. San Jose also went scoreless on the man-advantage on three chances.

Below, hear thoughts from Reign head coach Marco Sturm, Chromiak and Copley after the win -

Ontario will complete its season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night when they host Bakersfield at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

