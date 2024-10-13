Griffins Drop Road Opener 4-1 at Rockford

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Rockford IceHogs

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rashaad Robinson/IceHogs) Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Rockford IceHogs(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rashaad Robinson/IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Grand Rapids dropped its first road game of the campaign, 4-1, as the Rockford IceHogs used a three-goal second period to storm past the Griffins on Saturday at the BMO Center.

Defenseman Brogan Rafferty scored the Griffins lone tally to secure his 150th point in the AHL. Veteran Austin Watson bagged his third assist as a Griffin in his first two games with the franchise. The contest marked a rematch of last season's Central Division Semifinals where the Griffins bested the IceHogs 3-1 in the best-of-five series.

After losing the puck behind his own net, Sebastian Cossa recovered with an acrobatic diving-stick save to keep the game scoreless early in the first period. However, the IceHogs capitalized at 16:57 when Grand Rapids failed to clear the puck, which dropped right to Colton Dach who found the back of the net over the glove of Cossa. The IceHogs' goal snapped 76:57 of shutout hockey to start the season for Cossa.

Rockford nearly doubled its lead with 1.2 seconds remaining but after further review the goal was called back due to the time expiring in the opening frame.

The second period remained unkind, as Grand Rapids surrendered three goals. Kevin Korchinski made it a 2-0 game at 5:30 when he scored on the power play and 3:58 later Cavan Fitzgerald increased Rockford's advantage to three. Samuel Savoie capped off the period with his first of the year with 2:58 left during a 2-on-0 breakaway with Gavin Hayes.

Late in the final period, Rafferty put the Griffins on the board for their only goal of the outing. Watson shot the puck from the blueline through traffic before Rafferty tipped it in to prevent the shutout at 13:48. Rockford held the Griffins at bay for the remainder of the period and skated away with a 4-1 victory in its season opener.

Notes

Jakub Rychlovsky made his AHL debut with the Griffins.

Photo Gallery

Game Center

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

Rockford 1 3 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Rockford, Dach 1 16:57. Penalties-Johannes Gr (diving/embellishment), 6:07; Korchinski Rfd (hooking), 6:07.

2nd Period-2, Rockford, Korchinski 1 (Commesso), 5:30 (PP). 3, Rockford, Fitzgerald 1 (Nazar, Slaggert), 9:28. 4, Rockford, Savoie 1 (Hayes, Crevier), 17:02. Penalties-Watson Gr (tripping), 2:01; Tuomisto Gr (slashing), 5:09; Nazar Rfd (hooking), 7:19; Danielson Gr (fighting), 20:00; Guttman Rfd (cross-checking), 20:00; Phillips Rfd (fighting), 20:00.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Rafferty 1 (Watson, Snively), 13:48. Penalties-Rafferty Gr (holding the stick), 8:06; Kasper Gr (fighting), 16:07; Dach Rfd (fighting), 16:07.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-8-4-19. Rockford 15-11-7-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Rockford 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 1-1-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Rockford, Commesso 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves).

A-6,242

Three Stars

1. RFD Dach (goal); 2. RFD Korchinski (goal); 3. RFD Commesso (W, 18 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 1-1-0-0 (2 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Rockford: 1-0-0-0 (2 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. CDT

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.