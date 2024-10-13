Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (0-1-0-0) look for their first win of the season as they continue Opening Weekend with a 3 p.m. faceoff against the Charlotte Checkers (1-0-0-0) at Total Mortgage Arena this afternoon. Last night, the Islanders kicked off the regular season with a 3-2 loss to the Providence Bruins at home, despite goals from Pierre Engvall and Brian Pinho (shorthanded) in the second period. Marcus Hogberg made 17 saves in his Bridgeport debut. The Islanders, who host Hershey on Wednesday, will begin the regular season with three consecutive home games for the first time since 2015-16.

ISLANDERS VS. CHECKERS

Today's game is the first of eight meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the first of four in Connecticut. Bridgeport went 3-4-1-0 against Charlotte last season and was 2-1-1-0 in those games at home. Three of the four meetings at Total Mortgage Arena last season went to overtime, including a 1-0 victory in their last tilt on Mar. 30th.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

Head coach Geordie Kinnear's club outlasted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 7-6 barn burner to open the season last night. Forward Aidan McDonough scored a hat trick and the Checkers recorded a four-goal third period to beat the Penguins on the road. Chris Driedger stopped 31 of 37 shots in net. Charlotte collected 85 points (39-26-7-0) and finished fourth in the Atlantic Division last season but fell to Hartford in three games during the first round of the playoffs.

PIERRE POTS HIS FIRST

Pierre Engvall was assigned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Oct. 7th and made his team debut last night. It was his first AHL game since Nov. 17, 2019 as a member of the Toronto Marlies. Engvall, who played 318 NHL games with the Islanders and Maple Leafs over the past five seasons, made an immediate impact, scoring Bridgeport's first goal of the season at 1:45 of the second period. In fact, going back to 2019, Engvall has scored a goal in four consecutive AHL games and has eight points over the span (6g, 2a). He ended his Marlies' career with seven points in his final three games.

TERRY RETURNS TO TOWN

Former Checker and five-time AHL All-Star Chris Terry returns to Bridgeport on an AHL contract that he signed Oct. 1st. The 34-year-old enters his 16th professional season and is coming off his 11th AHL season of at least 50 points, finishing second on the Chicago Wolves in scoring while serving as team captain. Terry recorded 139 points (57g, 82a) in 128 games during his first two seasons with Bridgeport (2021-23) and holds the franchise record for most points (78) and assists (51) in a single season, which he earned in 2022-23 (67 games). Terry is currently tied for 17th all-time in AHL goals (311), tied for 23rd in points (741), 26th in assists (430), and 38th in games played (816).

QUICK HITS

Cole Bardreau was named Bridgeport's 15th captain in franchise history on Saturday, while Brian Pinho and Grant Hutton were selected as alternates... Pinho scored a shorthanded goal in the second period last night, which came in his 300th professional game... Liam Foudy assisted on Pinho's goal to earn a point in his Bridgeport debut... Calle Odelius made his AHL debut last night, while Isaiah George and Cam Thiesing played their first pro games... Nearly half of Bridgeport's games last season were separated by a single goal (16-10-7-2 in 35 one-goal decisions), second in the AHL to Rochester... The Islanders begin the regular season with 18 straight games against Atlantic Division opponents.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (0-1-1): Last: 3-0 L at Dallas, last night -- Tomorrow at Colorado, 9 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (0-0-0-0): Season opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Reading, 6:05 p.m. ET

